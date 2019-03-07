Home States Andhra Pradesh

Smuggler held in Chennai

The police arrested an interstate red sanders smuggler Guruswamy Veer Raj Kumar  in the Red Hills area of Chennai and seized 60 red sanders logs in the forest area of  Railway Koduru mandal.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police arrested an interstate red sanders smuggler Guruswamy Veer Raj Kumar  in the Red Hills area of Chennai and seized 60 red sanders logs in the forest area of  Railway Koduru mandal.

SP Rahul Dev Sharma, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, said that the police arrested a red sanders smuggler Chamarti Subba Raju near Cross Roads at Surapurajupalle village in Railway Koduru mandal.

Based on information furnished by him, the police conducted a raid at Red Hills in Chennai and arrested notorious interstate red sanders smuggler Guruswamy Raj Kumar.  The police conducted a raid in the forest area at Deshettipalli village in Railway Koduru mandal and seized 60 red sanders logs, a lorry and arrested Nageneni Shiva and Manneti Narayana.

The SP said that Guruswamy Raj Kumar was arrested by the police earlier too but he was released on bail. However, since 2014, he had been at large.

