By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Anti Corruption Bureau officials raided Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) office and caught a subordinate to Assistant Engineer red handed while accepting a bribe at Guntur on Thursday.

ACB DSP D Gangadharam said the AE MY Venkateswarlu demanded the complainant to pay `12,000 for commercial and domestic connections of newly constructed house and shops at Nehru Nagar of Guntur. Complainant Ch Srinivasa Rao agreed to pay a bribe of `10,000.