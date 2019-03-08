Dadi Veerabhadra Rao set to join YSRC today

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao is all set to join the YSRC on Friday. Veerabhadra Rao will be joining the party in the presence of YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad.

In fact, it will be a re-entry for Veerabhadra Rao into YSRC. He, along with his son Ratnakar, resigned from TDP and joined YSRC just before 2014 elections. Ratnakar unsuccessfully contested as YSRC nominee from Visakhapatnam West constituency then.

After the elections both Veerabhadra Rao and his son remained neutral.  He was invited by all parties, including TDP and Jana Sena. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan visited Veerabhadra Rao’s house. This had given rise to speculation that he may join JSP. However, both father and son remained non-committal. 

