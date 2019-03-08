Fire in Tirumala forests, officials suspect hand of smugglers

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The wildfire continues to ravage Seshachalam forests near Tumburu Theertham. Since Wednesday night, the Forest department is making efforts to control the fire, but in vain. Tirumala DFO Nagarjuna Reddy said they suspected the hand of red sanders smugglers behind the wildfire. H said every effort is being made to contain the fire. Mogilipenta, Gundammedu, Shamala and Pasupudhara -Kumaradhara areas have been affected, he added.

Red sanders woodcutters were reportedly seen passing through by the people. The forest from Balapalli (Railway Kodur) area to Talakona forest region, which includes Pasupudhara -Kumaradhara areas in Tirumala forest was destroyed in the fire.

The forest officer said they have engaged 80 forest department personnel in firefighting and by evening they were able to contain 75 per cent of the wildfire. Fortunately, the wildfire has not spread in all directions but has spread only to some areas. It is estimated that around 100 acres of the forest might have been destroyed and the damage might increase. More personnel are being pressed into service to contain the wildfire.