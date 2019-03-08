Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fire in Tirumala forests, officials suspect hand of smugglers

Red sanders woodcutters were reportedly seen passing through by the people.

Published: 08th March 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The wildfire continues to ravage Seshachalam forests near Tumburu Theertham. Since Wednesday night, the Forest department is making efforts to control the fire, but in vain. Tirumala DFO Nagarjuna Reddy said they suspected the hand of red sanders smugglers behind the wildfire. H said every effort is being made to contain the fire. Mogilipenta, Gundammedu, Shamala and Pasupudhara -Kumaradhara areas have been affected, he added. 

Red sanders woodcutters were reportedly seen passing through by the people. The forest from Balapalli (Railway Kodur) area to Talakona forest region, which includes Pasupudhara -Kumaradhara areas in Tirumala forest was destroyed in the fire.  

The forest officer said they have engaged 80 forest department personnel in firefighting and by evening they were able to contain 75 per cent of the wildfire. Fortunately, the wildfire has not spread in all directions but has spread only to some areas. It is estimated that around 100 acres of the forest might have been destroyed and the damage might increase. More personnel are being pressed into service to contain the wildfire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp