Foodgrain production at 274.55 MT: Scientist

Published: 08th March 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following urban migration by men, feminisation of the agriculture sector is being witnessed of late, Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR)principal scientist Dr Sk N Meera said. He added the farmers are also getting used to rapid farm mechanisation.  

The country’s foodgrain production reached 274.55 million tonnes (MT) in the current year, he said, adding the food industry employs more than 50 per cent of the total workforce. Innovation in agriculture has cut across all dimensions of the production cycle, involving planting new crop varieties, combining traditional practices with new scientific knowledge, applying new pest control and post-harvest practices, he added. 

He was speaking at the two-day national level workshop on Best Practices in Agriculture Sector, jointly organised by Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI) and Institute of Leadership, Excellence and Governance (ILEG) at Bapatla of Guntur district on Thursday.   He said the sector contributes around 18 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), adding over 58 per cent of the rural populace depend on agriculture.  

