‘IT Grids also mined data of TS people’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the data theft allegations against IT Grids India Pvt Limited, got down to work on Thursday.

“We will bring to book the culprits involved in the data theft of AP. We will also investigate if any other company besides IT Grids was involved in the crime,” Inspector General of Police Stephen Ravindra, who is leading the SIT, told media persons here on Thursday.

Stephen Ravindra said that IT Grids was also in illegal possession of data of Telangana people. “We have just taken over the case. Our investigation will be transparent. We will find out the truth and bring to book those involved in the crime. We will take the help of cyber crime experts in dealing with the case,” he said.

ALSO READ: IT Grid also obtained data of AP people living in Hyderabad illegally, say police

The SIT has begun tracking the whereabouts of IT Grids CEO D Ashok, who is still at large. A complaint was lodged with the Election Commission in connection with the data misuse, he said.