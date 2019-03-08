Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘IT Grids also mined data of TS people’

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the data theft allegations against IT Grids India Pvt Limited, got down to work on Thursday.

Published: 08th March 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the data theft allegations against IT Grids India Pvt Limited, got down to work on Thursday.

“We will bring to book the culprits involved in the data theft of AP. We will also investigate if any other company besides IT Grids was involved in the crime,” Inspector General of Police Stephen Ravindra, who is leading the SIT, told media persons here on Thursday. 

Stephen Ravindra said that IT Grids was also in illegal possession of data of Telangana people. “We have just taken over the case. Our investigation will be transparent. We will find out the truth and bring to book those involved in the crime. We will take the help of cyber crime experts in dealing with the case,” he said. 

ALSO READ: IT Grid also obtained data of AP people living in Hyderabad illegally, say police

The SIT has begun tracking the whereabouts of IT Grids CEO D Ashok, who is still at large. A complaint was lodged with the Election Commission in connection with the data misuse, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Data theft IT Grid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp