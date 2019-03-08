Man slits throats of two sons, ends life in Chilakaluripeta 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a shocking incident, a father killed his two children and later committed suicide at Chilakaluripeta of Guntur district. According to the police, Velagoti Ramana Murthy, 35, had an altercation with his wife and in-laws over his liquor habit. In anger, the deceased attacked his wife and later slit the throats of his children, Bhavani Naga Dinesh, 8, and Sai, 7, with a sharp knife.

Upon realising what he had done, Ramana Murthy committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan. According to Chilakaluripet urban Circle Inspector G Srinivasa Rao, Ramana Murthy and Kotilakshmi fell in love and got married at Tadepalli 10 years ago. Addicted as he was to liquor, he lost everything while in Tadepalli.

About four years ago, he shifted to Chilakaluripet to stay with the relatives of his wife. To earn some money, he joined the provision shop of his wife’s relatives, but spent whatever he earned on consuming liquor. As Ramana Murthy was unable to kick the liquor habit, he and his wife frequently used to quarrel until four months ago, he left his wife’s relatives home and went to Tadepalli four month ago.

He came to Chilkaluripet in an inebriated condition on Wednesday night and a heated argument took place between husband and wife. Blinded by anger, he attacked her and later slit the throats of his two sons with a sharp knife. Upon coming to senses, the police said, he hanged himself to a ceiling fan in another room. The police arrived on the crime scene and shifted the bodies to Chilakaluripet hospital for post-mortem. Later, they filed a case.