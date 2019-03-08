NTR scheme: 4.52 L get pension

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 4.52 lakh poor, old, widows, physically disabled and others received pension under the NTR Bhorosa scheme in Guntur district. The State government disbursed a pension amount of `92.58 crore per month in Guntur district alone. The social security pensions were disbursed after completion of verification of the applications.

It may be noted the government had enhanced the social security pension amount from `1,000 to `2,000 in January. The officials distributed an amount of `46.14 crore to 1.58 lakh people under the said scheme, but the poor and vulnerable applied for social security pensions during the Janmabhoomi-Maavooru programme. DRDA project director H Saheb said, “We are disbursing the pensions at the doorstep of the pensioners.”