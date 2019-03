By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Students of Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) of Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) held a conference on ‘Internet Information Security’ at its Nambur campus in Guntur on Thursday.

CBI senior cyber security analyst Sunil Kumar Viswakarma has advised the students regarding precautions to be taken, while using the internet. He added that it was their responsibility to be more careful while using social media.