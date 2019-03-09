Home States Andhra Pradesh

46 candidates in fray for Godavari Graduate constituency MLC polls

As many as 46 MLC hopefuls will be contesting for the East-West Godavari Graduates constituency as three candidates withdrew their papers on Friday.  

Published: 09th March 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Voting

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

On Wednesday, nominations of two candidates–Kamali Ramaraju and Panthagada Raghu–were rejected on the grounds that they failed to enclose certified copies of the electoral rolls with nomination papers.

The candidates who withdrew their nominations on the day, since the deadline for withdrawal of nomination was extended from March 5, were Hypno Padma Kamalakar a.k.a Grandhi Padmavathi, Srinivas Santhuluri and Matravarapu Prakasarao.

Briefing media persons, District Revenue Officer MV Govinda Rajulu said the ballot paper, to be prepared in alphabetical order, would be verified at Collectorate and stored in treasury. The MLC polling will be held on March 22 with the counting date likely on March 26, he added.

The contesting candidates, who are likely to start campaigning from Saturday, will be required to stop it 24 hours before the polling begins.  Initially, 51 candidates had filed their nominations.

