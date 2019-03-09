‘75 polling booths will be changed, voter verification to end soon’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur administration has conducted review meetings with officials for necessary arrangements at polling booths. District Collector K Sasidhar directed the officials concerned to make all necessary arrangements in the 4,416 polling booths in the district. DRO Srilatha sought change of 75 polling booths and conducted meetings with the leaders of all political parties and asked them to submit objections if any.

She said that the Returning Officers (ROs) and local bodies submitted a report to change 75 polling booths in the district. She said the officers have identified 37 polling booths to be shifted from one room to another in the same building and 38 remaining booths to be changed based on the reports submitted by the officials.

Srilatha said the officials have completed verification of 2,05,748 lakh voters out of 2,56,675 lakh through Form 6 in Guntur district. She said the remaining 50,927 are pending and the officials are making verifications to clear them.

Sasidhar directed the nodal officers to check the facilities at the polling booths, EVMs, training to the polling staff and other related issues to conduct general elections in a smooth manner in the district.

He directed the nodal officers to clear all issues as per the manual issued by the Election Commission to conduct the elections in Guntur district.

A Anjaneyulu of the Congress, P Ravisankar of the BJP, K Sivaramaiah and Sk Lalvazeer of the TDP, YSRC leader Chinnapa Reddy, M Radhakrishna Murthy of the Jana Sena participated.