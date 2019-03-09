Home States Andhra Pradesh

Court orders confiscation of ex-tahsildar’s assets

The ACB court ordered confiscation of properties of a convicted government employee in the disproportionate assets case on Thursday.

Published: 09th March 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ACB court-ordered confiscation of properties of a convicted government employee in the disproportionate assets case on Thursday. The ACB conducted raids on BTV Rama Rao, former tahsildar of Bheemili mandal, in 2017 and seized properties worth about `4.84 crore (nearly `60 crore market value).

Earlier, on February 28, the ACB court ordered the district collectors of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram to make entries of nine of the 12 immovable assets which were identified as disproportionate to the known sources of income of the convicted Mummana Rajeswara Rao, deputy inspector of survey, along with four others in the confiscation case under Section 22-A of Indian Registration Act prohibiting transfer and registration of such properties.

