Farooq’s kin missing in electoral list?

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Thousands of voter names have been reportedly deleted in all the 14 constituencies across the district. It is learnt that even the names of family members of Health Minister NMD Farooq were found to have been deleted.

Rumours are making the rounds that Dhone YSR Congress MLA Buggana Rajendranath Reddy was involved in deletion of names of TDP loyalists from the voter list. He was known to have uploaded the names of the candidates by filling Form-7 from the internet centres in Dhone after bribing the internet cafe owners. On receipt of large number of applications from one constituency, the Election Commission was known to have ordered a probe.

However, the incident came to light when the candidates received messages on their cell phones stating that they have requested for removal of names from the voter list. Taken aback with the messages, the candidates had taken the issue to the notice of TDP Dhone constituency in-charge KE Pratap. Dhone constituency has voter strength of nearly 1.98 lakh. Of them, around 2,300 applications have been uploaded at the internet centres for deletion of names from voter list.

The names of voters have also been deleted in Nandyal, Nandikotkur and Panyam Assembly segments.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress party district president BY Ramaiah said that around 57 lakh votes are dubious and, in this connection, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken it to the notice of the Election Commission.

TDP district president Somisetty Venkateswarlu alleged that YSRCP chief had planned to delete nearly eight lakh names from the voter list in the State.