Rs 1.32 crore action plan in place to avert water crisis

Published: 09th March 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:41 AM

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As the State braces for hottest months of the year, water crisis in the district is likely to deepen. Though the area is graced with Godavari river, some of the areas that stare at drinking water problems are Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Ramachandrapuram, Tuni, Peddapuram, Samalkot, Mandapeta, Tuni and Amalapuram.

Keeping this in view, the Public Health department is putting into use a Rs 1.32 crore action plan where water will be supplied to all the affected areas through tankers.

Amalapuram, with 53,231 population, requires water up to 5.30 million litres per day (MLD); Gollaprolu, which takes most of its water from Yeluru canal, 2.75 MLD; Kakinada, with around 3,24,000 population, 43 MLD; Mandapaeta 5.95 MLD; and Mumidivaram more than 2 MLD. Pithapuram, home to more than 50,000 people, is solely dependent on groundwater. Meanwhile, Rajamahendravaram heavily relies on Godavari as it uses 64.70 million litres of its water daily.

