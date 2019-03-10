Home States Andhra Pradesh

SIT searches IT Grids office in Hyderabad 

Meanwhile, Google and Amazon are yet to reply to the SIT on the data sharing and storage services it had reportedly provided to IT Grids.

Published: 10th March 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Threat email, Cyber crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Stephen Ravindra on Saturday visited the office of IT Grids India Private Limited at Madhapur to conduct searches along with cyber experts. 

Meanwhile, Google and Amazon
are yet to reply to the SIT on the
data sharing and storage services it
had reportedly provided to IT Grids.

Speaking to media persons afterwards, Ravindra said that they had conducted preliminary searches on office premises along with the cyber crime experts to ascertain details in connection with the cases of data theft.  “We will do an in-depth probe soon. We will probe the case from all possible angles,” said Ravindra. Commenting on the petition filed by IT Grids CEO Ashok Dakavaram, asking the court to stay all proceedings in the case, he said, “We have proper evidence and we will submit it to the court.”

Meanwhile, Google and Amazon are yet to reply to the SIT on the data sharing and storage services it had reportedly provided to IT Grids. SIT officials also await reports from the forensic lab. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar transferred a case registered against IT at SR Nagar police station to the SIT. Details of the investigation have also been submitted to SIT officials.

‘Naidu will return to Hyd after defeat’ 

Hyderabad: Continuing his attack on AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday said that Naidu would permanently return to Hyderabad after his defeat in the ensuing AP Assembly elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyber Crime IT Grids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp