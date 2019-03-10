Tension prevails as YSRC MLA arrested

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The police on Saturday arrested Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on the charges of obstructing police officials from performing their duties. The MLA was arrested by a police team led by DSP NBM Murali Krishna from the YSR Congress party office at Magunta. Tension prevailed for sometime in the area when the party leaders and activists led by family members of Sridhar Reddy staged a protest at KVR Petrol Bunk Centre, obstructing movement of a police vehicle.

Later, the police produced the MLA before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. The MLA has been shifted to Nellore Central Prison after conducting a medical examination at Nellore Government General Hospital. On Thursday, three persons were found wandering in 34th division in the rural constituency limits, along with a laptop, for allegedly conducting a survey. Local people informed this to the YSRC leaders and they immediately caught the trio and questioned them. YSRC leaders then informed the matter to the police and shifted them to the police station.

Later, Sridhar Reddy and corporation floor leader Roop Kumar Yadav reached Vedaypalem police station and demanded the police to produce the trio before the court. MLA also entered into a heated argument with the Circle Inspector over the issue of filing cases against YSRC leaders. Later, the police filed cases against the MLA for obstruction and arrested him on Saturday.

Speaking after his arrest, the MLA said police were acting as the agents of the TDP. “They booked cases against YSR Congress leaders, who caught three persons for conducting survey, which is likely for deleting votes. We are not afraid of arrests,” the MLA said.