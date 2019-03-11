Forty contestants for Krishna-Guntur Graduate Constituency

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 40 MLC hopefuls will be contesting for the Krishna-Guntur Graduate Constituency, a district election officer said. Initially, 45 candidates had filed 58 nominations as some submitted two-three applications to stay in the fray. However, the returning officers rejected seven applications after scrutiny.

According to the available data, 2,48,799 graduates from the segment have been enrolled as voters, of which 1,06,829 are from Vijayawada and 1,41,970 from Guntur district. More than 4,000 voters enrolled themselves online after EC’s direction, taking the total number of electors to 2.48 lakh from 2.44 lakh. The MLC polls will be held on March 22, with the counting date likely on March 26.

As many as 362 polling booths have been set up (153 in Krishna, 209 in Guntur). At most, 1,000 electors will cast their votes at each booth, as per the Election Commission’s (EC’s) guidelines.

Meanwhile, District Election Officer and Collector K Sasidhar directed presiding officers and assistant presiding officers to follow EC guidelines to the word for smooth conduct of MLC elections.