After Vijaywada, Lalithaa Jewellery opens its showroom in Rajamahendravaram

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Lalithaa Jewellery, a leading jewellery brand, opened its latest showroom, in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Deputy Chief Minister N Chinarajappa, MP Maganti Murali Mohan and city mayor were among the many personalities who were present on the occasion.

Speaking during the launch, Lalithaa Jewellery CMD M Kiran Kumar said expansion in South India would continue. “After witnessing overwhelming responses to our showrooms in Vizag, Hyderabad, Tirupati and Vijayawada, we decided to create our footprint in Rajamahendravaram too.”

He added, “I decided to be the company’s brand ambassador not because I was interested in showbiz, but because it is my way of creating a direct outreach platform interfacing with the consumers.”

The retail chain gives its customers the luxury of taking pictures of any product, along with the estimate slip, and comparing it with similar products at other shops.

The CMD added: “As per our 11-month purchase scheme where the first instalment is free, customers have the luxury of paying every month Rs 1000/1500/2000/2500. This plan converts each instalment to equivalent grams of gold as per the prevailing rate of 22-carat gold on the date of payment.”