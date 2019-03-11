Andhra University men’s team wins kick-boxing with 43 point

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University men’s team with 43 points won the overall team championship of all-India kick-boxing competitions which concluded here on Sunday. With 40 points MDU Rohtak stood second and Lovely Professional University with 25 points got third place.

Similarly, in women’s section, MDU Rohtak bagged the overall team championship with 33 points.

While Andhra University stood second with 30 points, Chandigarh University bagged the third place with 27 points.Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G Nageswara Rao, who was the chief guest, gave away prizes to the winners.

Rector M Prasada Rao, AU Arts College principal K Rammohan Rao, head of AU Physical Education Department N Vijaya Mohan and others were present.