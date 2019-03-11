Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre has gone extra mile to support AP with Rs 5.56 lakh crore and 22 institutes: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has claimed that the Centre had sanctioned 22 institutes of national repute and Rs 5.56 lakh crore to Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has claimed that the Centre had sanctioned 22 institutes of national repute and Rs 5.56 lakh crore to Andhra Pradesh. Participating in the BJP State convention here on Sunday, Jai Ram Thakur said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has hijacked all Central schemes.

He stated that the Centre has sanctioned more funds to AP than any other State in the country. The Himachal CM said that many central institutes such as NIT, IIM, IISER, IIT, Petroleum, Central University and Tribal University were sanctioned to AP. He stated that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 900 crore to farmers who have suffered losses.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Centre has constructed an 8,000-km length of national highways, adding that the Modi government is giving Rs 6,000 per acre to farmers for crop loss. He accused Naidu of misappropriation of Central funds. He alleged that the Naidu government pocketed Rs 35,000 crore in various land scams, which is more than the State budget of Himachal Pradesh. He alleged massive corruption in the construction of Machilipatnam port, Bhogapuram airport, etc.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana accused N Chandrababu Naidu of biting the hand that helped him. He administered an oath to the party cadre to work hard for bringing back Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

Earlier, while addressing the students during Chatr Samvad programme held at the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth (RSVP) here, Jai Ram Thakur said, “Youth are the future of our nation.”He stressed the need to channelise the energy of youth. BJP Mahila Morcha in-charge D Purandeswari, MPs V Muralidharan, GVL Narasimha Rao and K Hari Babu, MLCs Somu Veerraju and PVN Madhav, MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju and others were present.

BJP Andhra Pradesh

