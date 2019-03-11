CII-AP chapter gets new chief for 2019-20

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vijay Naidu Galla, President of Mangal Industries Ltd, an Amara Raja Group company, has been elected the new Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Andhra Pradesh Chapter for the year 2019-20. D Rama Krishna, Managing Director, Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd, is the Vice-Chairman. The CII-AP Chapter Annual Meeting was held here in the Port City on Saturday. The annual meeting focused on the theme of “Unlocking economic potential of AP.”

Vijay Naidu Galla, completed his M Tech in Industrial Engineering from SV University, Tirupati and General Management Programme from IIM- Bengaluru. He was the Vice-Chairman of CII AP.

D Rama Krishna, Managing Director, Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd, is an active State Council member of CII-AP. He did his M.Tech (Electrical Engineering) in IIT- Madras.

On the occasion of annual meeting, CII organised the AP Economic Conclave focusing on the theme of ‘Unlocking Economic Potential of AP’, chief guest Rear Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, stressed on the importance of indigenisation creating a shared ecosystem. He made a point that the skill set needs to be enhanced and made to meet global standards.

He urged MSMEs to focus on long-term sustainable rather than short-term gain. J Krishna Kishore, CEO, AP Economic Development Board, mentioned that the State is emerging as a major electronics manufacturing hub and automobile hub and the work is in progress to make Vizag the Maritime Capital of India.

