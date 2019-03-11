Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena party speeds up candidates selection process

Party convener Kona Tata Rao told TNIE that the party had already short-listed names for 140 Assembly constituencies in the State

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena party (JSP) has speeded up a selection of party nominees for General Elections as the schedule was announced by the CEC on Sunday.

Party convener Kona Tata Rao told TNIE that the party had already short-listed names for 140 Assembly constituencies in the State. He said Jana Sena, in alliance with CPI and CPM, will contest all seats in the State. Party president Pawan Kalyan will decide on the candidates after the party ‘Avirbhava Sabha’ to be held at Rajahmundry on March 14. He said since the election schedule was announced, the party was planning to convert the Rajahmundry meeting as a launch pad for elections.

He said Jana Sena would contest all seats in North Andhra. He said the party leaders requested Pawan Kalyan to contest from Gajuwaka.

They were holding discussions with CPI and CPM regarding seats and a clear picture will emerge in a day or two. Left parties were seeking Araku, Paderu, Gajuwaka and Visakhapatnam West. The left parties may be given Araku Lok Sabha seat. Former minister P Balaraju said he wanted to contest from Paderu Assembly segment and conveyed the same to the party president.

JSP activists take out motor rally

Jana Sena acitivsts, led by party ‘Veera Mahila’ wing, took out a motor rally in association with NRI Janasena Uttarandhra (Trishul),  Jana Jagruti, Voice of Janasena, Team Akshara, Team California, Team New Zealand and  Houston Janasainyam in the city on  Sunday. P Ushasri, State chairperson of the Jana Sena publicity and campaign committee, said the rally was first of the series planned by  the Jana Sena Vera Mahila

