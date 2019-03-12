Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP citizens urged to vote judiciously

Voting, Vote, Polls

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Urging citizens to vote judiciously in State elections, State BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana accused TDP leaders of luring voters by spending crores of rupees they ‘looted’ during the last five years. 

While addressing at the Narasaraopet constituency on Monday, Kanna said Rs10 lakh crore sanctioned by the Centre for the welfare of the people of AP was looted by the Telugu Desam leaders.  

He lamented that MLA Ch Prabhakar, who was appointed as the manifesto member to draft welfare schemes, made derogatory comments on people from backward castes. He recalled that MLA Prabhakar had attacked a woman tahsildar when she tried to stop illegal transportation of sand.

Kanna Lakshmi Narayana TDP Elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

