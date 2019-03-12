Guntur doctor among 157 dead in Ethiopia plane crash

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A US-based physician from Guntur district was among the 157 on board an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft that crashed shortly after it took off from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on Sunday.

All on board, including eight crew members, were killed in the plane crash. Nukavarapu Manisha was on her way to Nairobi, Kenya to visit her elder sister Lavanya who had delivered three babies a few days ago, media reports said. According to one of her relatives N Visweswara Rao, Manisha’s father, N Venkateswara Rao, and mother were already in Kenya waiting for their younger daughter. ​

A student of Guntur Medical College, Manisha went to the US for higher studies and was reportedly residing in Tennessee. She was even listed as one of the resident physicians of the Department of Internal Medicine, Quillen College of Medicine, East Tennessee State University, according to reports.

Another relative of Manisha, Avinash Yaganti, tweeted to Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj that her parents were in Nairobi waiting to receive the body. In response, the minister said Indian high commission had been asked to provide the family all help and assistance.

Venkateswara Rao, a realtor by profession, is a resident of Navbharat Nagar in Guntur and left for Kenya with his wife a month ago. Manisha was among the four Indians who died after the Boeing plane crashed in a field sixty kilometres from Addis Ababa. Meanwhile, the airline said it had teamed up with all stakeholders for identification of all the victims.