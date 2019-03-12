Mahila varsity in AP refuses to allot land to TSSCL

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Executive Council, on Monday, decided not to alienate its land to Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSSCL) for the construction of a sports complex and convention centre citing that the allotment of land for commercial purpose will be against the ‘aims and objectives of the university’.

The State government had recently issued G.O. Ms 51, according to which the university had to alienate its 10.4 acres of land to the TSSCL for constructing an Indoor Sports Complex and a convention centre of international standards.

The SPMVV Executive Council, which met on Monday under the chairmanship of its vice-chancellor Prof V Uma, decided not to give away the land and sent its report to the government.

The EC members felt that the SPMVV has only 130.6 acres of land within which it has to take up expansion activities. In these circumstances, the university authorities said that they are unable to allot land to any organisation.

Moreover, the EC felt that the convention centre and its commercial activities are against the vision of university founder and the then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. The EC members also stated that the convention centre and commercial activities in the close vicinity of SPMVV will pose security issues and it may also spoil the education environment.

The authorities also mentioned that according to the GO, the 10.4 acres of land was located with access to the road and other amenities. However, the university authorities felt that the same area was marked for Physics and Pharmacy department buildings and the construction of SC/ST guesthouses.