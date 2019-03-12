Home States Andhra Pradesh

OST centre for drug addicts in Visakhapatnam soon 

At present, there is a government de-addiction centre for alcohol addicts; not many drug addicts come here for rehabilitation.

Published: 12th March 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  With the student community being the most affected due to consumption of drugs, an oral substitute therapy (OST) centre will come up in the city soon for their rehabilitation. The centre, which will be working under the department of District Medical and Health Office and Andhra Pradesh State Aids Control Society (APSACS), will be housed in the premises of Government Hospital for Mental Care, Visakhapatnam. 

At present, there is a government de-addiction centre for alcohol addicts; not many drug addicts come here for rehabilitation. The soon-to-come OST centre will be specifically dedicated to rehabilitating drug addicts not only from the city but also from various districts.  

As part of a programme by District Aids Prevention Control Centre, the city has identified 420 drug addicts, who take drugs intravenously  (use needles to inject drugs). They use the same needle on two to three persons, resulting in likely transmission of HIV if some person is affected with  HIV positive. 

A survey by District Aids Prevention Control Centre found a shortage of injections at medical stores as a cause for regular drug addicts using the same needle four to five times to inject drugs. While there are many drug addicts among college-going students aged between 18 and 20 years, not many are brought for rehabilitation unless the stage is severe.

The OST centre, which will come up in the city soon,  will prescribe oral medicines to the patients that will over a period time kill the urge for consuming drugs in a person.

“There are de-addiction centres here, but they are expensive. Drug addicts go to the centre to rid themselves of the habit and once they are discharged, most of them get back to consuming drugs again. The new OST centre will be a different treatment for such die-hard addicts. Here we can observe them when he or she visits the centre for medicine,” KVR Shailaja, representative of APSACS, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam OST centre Drugs Rehabilitation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp