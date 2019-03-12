Home States Andhra Pradesh

Poll code will be strictly enforced in Guntur: Officials

 Guntur administration on Monday conducted a meeting with officials on election duties to review arrangements being made ahead of Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

An election officer put an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the state Assembly elections in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur administration on Monday conducted a meeting with officials on election duties to review arrangements being made ahead of Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. On the occasion, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), surveillance, flying squad, and other teams were asked to strictly enforce the poll code that came into effect on Sunday. 

District Collector K Sasidhar informed the election observers would be visiting Guntur in a week’s time and urged the citizens to use the cVIGIL app, launched by the Election Commission, through which they can play a proactive role for free and fair elections. Urging the officials to create awareness about the app among the public, Sasidhar said citizens could record violations of the MCC through their phones and share them with election authorities for appropriate action. 

He added political leaders could obtain permission for pamphlets for campaigning in their respective areas, adding that the printers should mention their addresses in the materials for verification by officials concerned. 

Meanwhile, the police said all sensitive and vulnerable areas in the district have been mapped. “Inspections at high sensitive areas have been done where the public were told to cast votes without any pressure or fear,” Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu said, adding representation for deployment of additional security personnel was sent to higher officials of the department.

Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said the department has adopted technology in various spheres of work for smooth conduct of elections. “The police will take stern action against antisocial elements during the polls.”

