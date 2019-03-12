Suspense over Nara Lokesh continues, Pawan Kalyan may contest from Visakhapatnam

G Janardhan Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district is likely to witness high-profile contests in the coming elections. IT minister Nara Lokesh is most likely to contest either from Bheemili or Visakhapatnam North constituency. There are speculations that Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan may also contest from the district. He is likely to contest from Gajuwaka in the city.

According to Jana Sena sources, there is pressure on Kalyan to contest from Gajuwaka following repeated requests from party cadre and leaders as it will give a boost to party nominees in north Andhra. They said there is huge fan following for Kalyan in the constituency and in 2009 Praja Rajyam Party won the seat and performed well then. A large number of youths have now enrolled as voters in the constituency and their votes will enhance the party’s prospects further, they said. However, Kalyan is yet to decide on the constituency.

Jana Sena convener Kona Tata Rao said the Jana Sena chief will decide after the party’s Kakinada meeting on March 14. There has been a demand from party leaders of Anantapur, Eluru, and Pithapuram constituencies also urging him to contest and Kalyan will take a call in this regard, he said, adding the party is fully geared up for the elections.

Meanwhile, Initial reports suggested that he may contest from Bheemili as the party considered it a safe bet. Bheemili has been a stronghold of the TDP as the party nominees won all the elections since 1983 barring 2004 and 2009. When the party won the margin was huge and it lost the seat by a slender margin. In the last elections, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao won by more than 35,000 votes and secured more than 50 per cent of vote share.

However, the party circles are toying with the idea of fielding Lokesh from Visakhapatnam North constituency as BJP nominee P Vishnu Kumar Raju won the seat in 2014 elections with the support of the TDP. Party MLAs from the city want Lokesh to contest from Vizag North since it will help the party nominees in neighbouring constituencies in the city. As the party is yet to take a decision on Lokesh, decision on selection of nominees for Bheemili, Vizag North and Visakhapatnam LS constituency has been kept in abeyance.

Friendly contest?

Political circles are abuzz with talk that Jana Sena will be having a friendly contest with Telugu Desam Party and those who could not be accommodated in the ruling party are being sent to the Jana Sena. However, when contacted, Jana Sena party leaders dismissed them as ‘baseless rumours’

4 LS seats for Left

CPI and CPM have sought to contest one each Assembly constituency in 13 districts and two each Lok Sabha constituencies. According to the formula, the Left Parties will be contesting 26 Assembly seats out of 175 and four LS seats out of 25, while remaining will be contested by the JSP