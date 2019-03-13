11th-century inscriptions found in Govindapuram 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Archaeologist Varanasi Rahul discovered 11th-century inscriptions carved during the rule of Velanati Kulotunga Choda of Velanati Choda (also Velanati Chola dynasty) at Sri Bheemesawara Swami temple in Govindapuram village of Chilakaluripet mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday.

He said one of the inscriptions dated back to Salivahana Saka 1090 (equivalent to 1168 AD) refers to the donations to Govindapuram village deity Beemeswara by Bodi Nayaka. According to Rahul, Bodi Nayaka donated 55 sheep to Manava Boya whose responsibility was to provide ghee for the lamps in the temple. Another inscription dated Salivahana Saka 1087 (equivalent to 1165 AD) tells about the donation of 55 sheep and their upkeep for providing ghee to the perpetual lamps of the temple by Keti Nayaka.

Both the donations were given for success of Velanati Kulotunga Choda Bhupati. Even though both the inscriptions belong to different periods, they refer to the donations made on Uttarayana Sankranti by Velanati Kulotunga Choda, who ruled Guntur and Nellore regions during 11th century. Both the inscriptions were carved on stone slabs, measuring four to five feet in height, were preserved by the villagers as the temple was being reconstructed. Rahul said the villagers preserved the inscriptions and the temple after coming to know about their history.