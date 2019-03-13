Home States Andhra Pradesh

30 kg gold biscuits worth Rs 10 crore seized in AP

The police seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 10 crore from a car at  Narayanapauram toll plaza on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

ELURU: The police seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 10 crore from a car at  Narayanapauram toll plaza on Tuesday. The car was on its way to Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam. Superintendent of police Ravi Prakash at a press conference here on Tuesday said 300 gold biscuits, each weighing 100 grams, were seized by a team of police and revenue officials when a person, K Satyanarayana, was transporting it in his Audi car.  

Though he produced photostat copies pertaining to the gold, officials seized the gold biscuits as he failed to produce original documents. Later, the seized gold was handed over to the commercial tax officials, the SP informed. Meanwhile, Satyanarayana said that he was a gold trader and that he was taking the gold from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada branch. He claimed that he had all relevant authentic documents pertaining to the gold. 

It is not proper to seize the gold even though he had all relevant documents, he said. The Superintendent of police said that vehicle checks are being conducted at various places since model code of conduct is in force. He said that those who carry gold or cash should produce original documents,  otherwise, the officials  would seize them.

