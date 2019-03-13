Home States Andhra Pradesh

Byreddy slams Congress State chief, ‘expelled’

The Congress expelled party State vice-president Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy on disciplinary grounds on Tuesday evening. 

Published: 13th March 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy

Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy. (Photo | EXPRESS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Congress expelled party State vice-president Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy on disciplinary grounds on Tuesday evening. In a press statement issued by the party, disciplinary committee chairman Lingamsetty Eswara Rao said Byreddy was indulging in anti-party activities and intentionally keeping those loyal to the party in Kurnool district away from the Congress. 

Eswara Rao said Byreddy has also violated party discipline by levelling baseless allegations against party State chief N Raghuveera Reddy. Earlier in the day, Byreddy revealed his decision to quit the party owing to his differences with Raghuveera Reddy. He told the media in Kurnool that he would tender his resignation on Wednesday.  The difference with PCC chief over the selection of DCC president in Kurnool is reported to be the reason for his decision. 

Speaking to mediapersons, Byreddy alleged that Raghuveera was acting like an autocrat and not allowing other leaders to serve the party properly. Claiming that the Congress has no future in the State as long as Raghuveera Reddy is APCC president, Byreddy accused the latter of nominating dummy candidates to help both the YSRC and TDP in the ensuing elections. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy N Raghuveera Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp