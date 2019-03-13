Byreddy slams Congress State chief, ‘expelled’

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Congress expelled party State vice-president Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy on disciplinary grounds on Tuesday evening. In a press statement issued by the party, disciplinary committee chairman Lingamsetty Eswara Rao said Byreddy was indulging in anti-party activities and intentionally keeping those loyal to the party in Kurnool district away from the Congress.

Eswara Rao said Byreddy has also violated party discipline by levelling baseless allegations against party State chief N Raghuveera Reddy. Earlier in the day, Byreddy revealed his decision to quit the party owing to his differences with Raghuveera Reddy. He told the media in Kurnool that he would tender his resignation on Wednesday. The difference with PCC chief over the selection of DCC president in Kurnool is reported to be the reason for his decision.

Speaking to mediapersons, Byreddy alleged that Raghuveera was acting like an autocrat and not allowing other leaders to serve the party properly. Claiming that the Congress has no future in the State as long as Raghuveera Reddy is APCC president, Byreddy accused the latter of nominating dummy candidates to help both the YSRC and TDP in the ensuing elections.