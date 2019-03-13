Chandrababu Naidu a 'confused man' and is on his way out, says KTR

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Describing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as a "confused man," TRS working president KT Rama Rao has said he was at the fag end of his political career and on the way out after the coming elections.

Maintaining that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi has no role to play in Andhra politics, he said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon appeal to the people of the neighbouring state to make a 'wise' choice in the coming elections. Assembly elections are to be held in Andhra along with the parliamentary polls.

"The writing on the wall (the outcome of AP polls) is clear. If people are not willing to see, it is a different thing. Naidu is on his way out. He (Naidu) is at the fag end of his political career. I think people of Andhra will decide to basically grant a long leave to Chandrababu Naidu," he told PTI.

As the TRS is a Telangana-based party and does not have any plans to expand footprint in Andhra, he said it is not fair on the part of the AP CM to describe the ensuing polls as a fight between him and KCR.

"Chandrababu Naidu seems to be like very confused man. He calls it an election between KCR garu and TDP which is very strange."

"Secondly we would want to ensure that the people of Andhra make a wise choice and therefore we believe, in the interest of Andhra Pradesh we would like to appeal at a later date and our chief minister will decide whento make that appeal," Rama Rao said.

Soon after the TRS emerged victorious in the Assembly polls in December last year drubbing the Congress-TDP alliance, KCR sarcastically said he would give a "return gift" to Naidu.

Telangana Minister Srinivas Yadav also toured Andhra Pradesh a couple of times and made bitter comments against Naidu, development did not go down well with the ruling TDP.

TDP leaders alleged that KCR and his party leaders were trying to meddle with AP affairs by "colluding" with the Andhra Leader of Opposition and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

"Firstly let me make it very clear that TRS is not present in Andhra Pradesh. TRS does not have an office or establishment in Andhra. It is not contesting in Andhra elections.

So even suggesting that it will affect somebody's chances is nothing but tweaking the reality," Rama Rao added.

Replying to a query, he said his role as the working president of TRS was to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and ensure it emerges victorious in the coming general, municipal and local body elections.

He said his role was also to ensure that the party had offices in all the 33 district headquarters.