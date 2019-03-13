Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Fake’ Maoist letters found in Guntur

Two letters allegedly written by Maoists threatening TDP MLAs and leaders, found at Dachepalli of Palnadu, created a furore in Guntur district on Tuesday. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two letters were allegedly written by Maoists threatening TDP MLAs and leaders, found at Dachepalli of Palnadu, created a furore in Guntur district on Tuesday. Guruzala MLA Srinivasa Rao alleged that unable to digest the development of Telugu Desam government, some culprits created fake letters in the name of Maoists.

Locals found the letters pasted on the wall of a Government Model School in Dachepalli of Palnadu region in the district in the morning and informed the police. The letters were released in the name of CPI(M Palnadu Regional Committee. As per the letter, “We have given a final opportunity to Srinivasa Rao, who was organising sport events to divert public attention from his illegal businesses, including mining.  

It is time the MLA sought a public apology and stop te illegal practices in Guruzala.” The Maoists warned that they will be forced to take extreme measures like in the case of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao if he continued his illegal businesses. Meanwhile, in another letter they warned that corruption must end in allotting houses to the eligible beneficiaries. 

