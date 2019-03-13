Parties must coordinate for peaceful polls: District Election Officer

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector and District Election Officer K Sasidhar sought the cooperation of various political parties for smooth conduct of Assembly and Parliamentary elections in Guntur district.

Addressing representatives of various political parties here on Monday, he said candidates can file nominations from March 18 up to March 25. The nominations would be scrutinised on March 26 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 28.

Sasidhar said, “The candidates should thoroughly check Form-26 and verify each and every column after filling up the documents.” Mentioning the PAN number in the documents is a must, he directed the leaders to stop making verbal attacks against each other in social media. Such cases would be treated as Model Code of Conduct violations, he added.

This apart, he said, “Posters and banners must be removed and prior permission of owners should be taken in case the leaders wished to erect posters on a private property during election campaigning.” This apart, Sasidhar said the candidates should ask the owners of printing presses to mention their address and other details for verification by electoral officers.

Stating that the people should check their names in the voters’ list, he said in case they find their names deleted, the people can register their names again through Form-6 by March 15. He added the officials will remove double entry votes and deaths after final publication of the voters’ list. K Siva Ramaiah of TDP, K Chinnapa Reddy of YSRC, B Srinivas of Jana Sena, N Kalidas of CPI(M), A Anjaneyulu of Congress and P Sambasiva Rao of CPI participated.