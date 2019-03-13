Home States Andhra Pradesh

Parties must coordinate for peaceful polls: District Election Officer

Stating that the people should check their names in the voters’ list, he said  in case they find their names deleted, the people can register their names again through Form-6 by March 15. 

Published: 13th March 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

An election officer put an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the state Assembly elections in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector and District Election Officer K Sasidhar sought the cooperation of various political parties for smooth conduct of Assembly and Parliamentary elections in Guntur district. 
Addressing representatives of various political parties here on Monday, he said candidates can file nominations from March 18 up to March 25. The nominations would be scrutinised on March 26 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 28.  

Sasidhar said, “The candidates should thoroughly check Form-26 and verify each and every column after filling up the documents.” Mentioning the PAN number in the documents is a must, he directed the leaders to stop making verbal attacks against each other in social media. Such cases would be treated as Model Code of Conduct violations, he added. 

This apart, he  said, “Posters and  banners must be removed and prior permission of owners should be taken in case the leaders wished to erect posters on a private property during election campaigning.” This apart, Sasidhar said the candidates should ask the owners of printing presses to mention their address and other details for verification by electoral officers.

Stating that the people should check their names in the voters’ list, he said  in case they find their names deleted, the people can register their names again through Form-6 by March 15. He added the officials will remove double entry votes and deaths after final publication of the voters’ list. K Siva Ramaiah of TDP, K Chinnapa Reddy of YSRC, B Srinivas of Jana Sena, N Kalidas of CPI(M), A Anjaneyulu of Congress and P Sambasiva Rao of CPI participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DEO K Sasidhar District Election Officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp