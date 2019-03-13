Home States Andhra Pradesh

Surprise raids on SW hostels

While some officials noticed the hostel buildings were in a dilapidated state, some instructed the warden to keep the hostel premises clean.

Published: 13th March 2019 10:00 AM

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials carried out surprise raids in various social welfare hostels in Gudlavalleru, Kouthavaram, Dokiparru, Vatsavayi on Tuesday and served improvement notices to the concerned hostel warden. On the instructions of regional vigilance and enforcement officer (RVEO), Krishna district, Lavanya Lakshmi, as many as five teams swung into the action.  

While some officials noticed the hostel buildings were in a dilapidated state, some instructed the warden to keep the hostel premises clean. “Stock and other registers were not updated indicating negligence of the officials concerned.

We have served them notices and the inspection report will be sent to the senior officials,” Lavanya Lakshmi said. V&E and Food Safety officials inspected the Ulavacharu manufacturing unit in Nidamanuru, and served notices on the management.

