Two Class X girl students attempt suicide, one dies

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Two Class X girl students attempted suicide at Brahmanakraka village on Tuesday. While one of the students died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kavali, another student was shifted to a hospital in Nellore. The deceased was identified as Srilatha (15). According to sources, the two students were studying in a private residential school. As the duo were slow learners, the teachers have asked them to work hard to excel in exams.

Unable to cope academic pressure, the two students consumed hair dye and fell unconscious late on Monday night. District Education Officer K Samuel said that a probe has been ordered into the incident.

“We have deputed Kaligiri MEO as inquiry officer. We have also deputed another head master from Nellore. Stern action would be taken against the school management if they were found to be guilty,” said the DEO.