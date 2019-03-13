Venkatagiri municipal chief, two other councillors join YSRC

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In a major setback to the TDP, Venkatagiri municipal chairperson Donthu Sarada, along with two other councillors, joined the YSRC in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Two councillors Challa Mallikarjuna and Kasa Parameswari of Venkatagiri municipality and TDP leader from Dakkili A Mallikarjuna Reddy shifted their loyalties to the YSRC on the occasion.

According to sources, the TDP had bagged 22 wards out of 25 in Venkatagiri municipality. Of the 22 councillors, 11 are reportedly against local MLA Ramakrishna. There was also animosity between Donthu Sarada and the MLA as the former had been doing charity works in Venkatagiri municipality without his knowledge. She has donated `3,000 to `5,000 personally to each family, who lost their family members. Venkatagiri MLA had allegedly warned the chairperson to stop her charity works in the area.

Despite warnings, Sarada continued her activities. With this, the gap widens between the two. Even the MLA has taken up development works in the civic body limits without informing the chairperson. At one point of time, Sarada had decided to resign from the TDP. But, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, Water Resources Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and TDP district president B Ravichandra convinced her and assured that they would resolve the issue soon.

They also held discussions with the MLA. “Even after repeated discussions with Ramakrishna, there was no change in the situation. Ramakrishna had been trying to dominate the chairperson. He had not given any priority to the chairperson several times in the council meetings,” said a follower of Sarada.