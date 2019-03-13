Home States Andhra Pradesh

Venkatagiri municipal chief, two other councillors join YSRC

According to sources, the TDP had bagged 22 wards out of 25 in Venkatagiri municipality.

Published: 13th March 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

JaganYatra

YSRC chief Jaganmohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  In a major setback to the TDP, Venkatagiri municipal chairperson Donthu Sarada, along with two other councillors, joined the YSRC in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Two councillors Challa Mallikarjuna and Kasa Parameswari of Venkatagiri municipality and TDP leader from Dakkili A Mallikarjuna Reddy shifted their loyalties to the YSRC on the occasion.

According to sources, the TDP had bagged 22 wards out of 25 in Venkatagiri municipality. Of the 22 councillors, 11 are reportedly against local MLA Ramakrishna. There was also animosity between Donthu Sarada and the MLA as the former had been doing charity works in Venkatagiri municipality without his knowledge. She has donated `3,000 to `5,000 personally to each family, who lost their family members. Venkatagiri MLA had allegedly warned the chairperson to stop her charity works in the area.

Despite warnings, Sarada continued her activities. With this, the gap widens between the two. Even the MLA has taken up development works in the civic body limits without informing the chairperson. At one point of time, Sarada had decided to resign from the TDP. But, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, Water Resources Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and TDP district president B Ravichandra convinced her and assured that they would resolve the issue soon.

They also held discussions with the MLA. “Even after repeated discussions with Ramakrishna, there was no change in the situation. Ramakrishna had been trying to dominate the chairperson. He had not given any priority to the chairperson several times in the council meetings,” said a follower of Sarada.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Donthu Sarada YSRC Venkatagiri municipal chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp