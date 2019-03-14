44 couples enter into wedlock in AP's Srikakulam village

G Ramesh Babu By

SRIKAKULAM: In all, 44 couples entered into wedlock at a unique ceremony held at Nuvvalarevu village in Vajrapukotturu mandal on Wednesday. The mass marriage event in Nuvvalarevu, a fishermen’s village, is held once in every two years as per tradition.

Explaining the tradition, village elders said a group of fishermen from neighbouring Odisha migrated to Nuvvalarevu in Srikakulam district in search of livelihood about a century ago. As they did not find families belonging to their caste in the north coastal Andhra for matrimonial alliance, the elders started the practice of performing mass marriages within the community.

The prospective brides and grooms belong to the families that migrated to Nuvvalarevu from Odisha. Later, it has become a tradition among people of the community. “I know my wife well from the childhood as she also hails from the same village. Our families live in harmony,” said Muvvala Sekhar.

Banipalli Durga, wife of Sekhar, said that she does not need to leave her parents after the marriage as her husband belongs to the same village and she can look after them in their old age, which gives her immense joy.

“We are continuing the practice as we do not need to send our daughters to far off places in Odisha, if we reach matrimonial alliance in our village only. It also helps our girls lead a happy married life before us,” said Banipalli Rama Rao, father of Durga.

The bride’s parents have to supply everything, including essentials and home appliances to the new couple at the time of marriage. The delivery expenses of the women are also borne by her parents. The parents of the groom are also looked after well after the marriage, said village head Banipalli Dharma Rao.

After the marriage, the groom will go to other places in search of livelihood. In the absence of the groom, the families of the bride and the groom are mutually dependent ensuring their well-being. Generally, the village committee will fix the date of mass marriage once in every two years. The mass marriage ceremony was last held in the village on March 6, 2017.

The entire village celebrates the occasion and the celebrations begin a week before the wedding date. The village committee makes all the purchases for the mass marriage after mobilising money from the parents of prospective brides and bridegrooms.