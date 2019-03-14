Authorities to focus on election expenditure of AP candidates, parties

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the Election Commission declaring the Vizag district ‘expenditure sensitive’, the district election wing will lay special focus on election expenditure of candidates and parties.

District Collector and Returning Officer K Bhaskar appealed to all party representatives to maintain proper records of all expenses incurred during poll campaign, on publicity and the like.

A new Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MC & MC) Centre along with a media cell have been set up at the Collectorate to monitor the election expenditure. All paid articles and stories published in newspapers, magazines, and broadcast on electronic and social media platforms and web channels will be scrutinised. In this regard, the district-level MC & MC will kick-start its activities soon.

Bhaskar suggested the candidates to open an election expenditure bank account before filing nomination. The MC & MC will check all individual expenditure incurred by the candidates on canvassing and credit the same into their accounts.

He said the parties/candidates permission should take from the concerned constituency RO before organising public meetings, rallies, putting up banners, posters, flexies and hoardings.

It is the duty of each and every candidate and all political parties to show their election expenditure to the authorities. In case they do not, Bhaskar said that he or she stand disqualified, the Collector emphasised.

Meanwhile, the commission is also conducting the Uttarandhra Teachers MLC elections. As the total electorate for scheduled MLC elections was 19,953, the election officials introduced paper ballots 10 per cent in excess of the electorate. All the ballot papers (numbering around 22,000) reached Visakhapatnam Collectorate, DRO R Gunnaiah inspected the ballot papers and checked their number.

Later the ballot papers were sent to Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. On the polling day, the electorate should put numbers such as 1, 2, 3 according to their priorities opposite the names of selected candidates.

Meanwhile, around 1.65 lakh voter photo identity cards (EPIC) have reached the Collectorate. On Wednesday, Bhaskar along with Joint Collector (JC) G Srijana and other officials conducted an election training programme to all EOs, ROs and AROs at the VMRDA Children’s Arena.