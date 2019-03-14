Modi government suppressed ED letter to CBI against Jagan: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP on Wednesday alleged that the Narendra Modi government had suppressed a letter written by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the CBI seeking investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others in the quid pro quo cases registered against the latter.

Alleging that the “nexus” among the BJP, YSRC and TRS was exposed once again, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said though ED’s Director Karnal Singh wrote a letter to the then CBI chief Alok Kumar Verma on May 31, 2017, in one of the cases against Jagan, no action was taken by the investigating agency. “This clearly exposes the nexus between YSRC and BJP,’’ Naidu alleged.

The letter, which TDP produced before the media, pertaining to a case involving Jagan, I Syam Prasad Reddy of Indu Projects and their group of companies.

Syam Prasad Reddy allegedly received quid pro quo benefit of 11.10 acres of land at Kukatpally having market value of Rs 177.60 crore from M/s GOCL, a Hinduja Group of Company, in lieu of the then government giving permission to convert 100 acres of land from industrial to non-industrial use at Kukatpally, the ED letter alleged and sought further investigation by the CBI.

Seeking to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who describes himself as ‘chowkidar’ failed to take suitable action in the case for the past two years, Naidu sought to know whether the PM was protecting the thieves like Jagan.

“You (PM) dig up old cases against your political opponents and harass them. But, in this case, though the ED wrote a letter seeking further investigation, there was no action from you for the past two years,’’ Naidu said and asserted that it is evidence for the collusion between YSRC and BJP. Naidu also took a dig at his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao for not initiating any inquiry into the dubious land deals.

KCR inaction blamed

“You (KCR) will demolish the boundary wall of our DGP’s residence under the pretext that it was constructed against guidelines. But, you will not take any action on the land deal running into Rs 500 crore,’’ Naidu said and maintained that it clearly establishes the nexus between the TRS and YSRC.

Naidu said while the TDP is going ahead with the slogan ‘Your Future - Our Responsibility’, Jagan is singing a different tune, ‘My Future - Your (people) Responsibility.’