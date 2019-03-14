Home States Andhra Pradesh

Parties keep anxious nominees guessing

The YSRC has appointed coordinators for all constituencies and they are being considered for the party tickets based on their winning prospects.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With political parties making last-minute changes and delaying release of list of candidates is giving anxious moments to ticket aspirants. 

The guessing game among nominees has already started with YSRC postponing releasing its list of candidates to Friday from Wednesday. The YSRC has appointed coordinators for all constituencies and they are being considered for the party tickets based on their winning prospects.

However, the inflow of leaders from other parties has forced the party high command to make changes in the candidates of some constituencies.

Expressing unhappiness over the alleged raw deal, Vamsikrishna, the Visakhapatnam East coordinator and party probable of the constituency, reportedly resigned from the party and has been in touch with the TDP. Vamsikrishna may be given the Assembly or the Lok Sabha seat by the TDP.

Meanwhile, TDP is also facing a problem of plenty;  there are more aspirants than it could accommodate. This has triggered rebellion in some pockets. Muslim leaders held a meeting demanding tickets for either Vizag North or South seats to the community.  

Stating that Muslims have been supporting the party en masse since its inception, TDP minority leader Mohammad Sadiq said they should have a representative in the legislature to raise their issues. Hence a Muslim leader should be given the party ticket, he said. The TDP is likely to take a decision on six Assembly segments in the district and Anakapalle LS seat. 

While this was so, another section of leaders held a separate meeting supporting the party’s decision to field Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar from Vizag South constituency. Former corporator Lella Koteswara Rao in Gajuwaka raised the banner of revolt against the TDP official nominee. He even threatened to contest as a rebel candidate. 

Contrary to expectation, there is a demand for party tickets in Congress ranks for Lok Sabha seats. BJP and Jana  Sena parties, however, were not experiencing any trouble as their cadre and leaders may accept the decision of the party high command.
 

