Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan announces first list with 32 names

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday night announced the party’s candidates for 32 Assembly segments and two more Parliament segments.

Published: 14th March 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday night announced the party’s candidates for 32 Assembly segments and two more Parliament segments.

The party had already announced Dr Akula Satyanarayana and DMR Sekhar as its candidates for Rajahmundry and Amalapuram Parliament segments respectively.

Ahead of the party’s formation day celebrations at Rajahmundry on Thursday, the party announced the party’s candidates for 32 Assembly segments. JSP announced the names of G rinu Babu and Ch Pardhasaradhi for Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle MP seats respectively.  

Prominent among those who got Assembly tickets are former minister P Balaraju (Paderu), former Assembly speaker in united AP Nadendla Manohar (Tenali) and former minister Ravela Kishore Babu.

