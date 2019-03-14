Rs 88 lakh, one kg gold seized in AP; two arrested

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Dhone police seized unaccounted amount of Rs 88.22 lakh and more than 1 kg gold ornaments at the National Highway 44 near Kambalapadu check post on Wednesday during a vehicle checking.

“Two persons were taken into custody besides seizing gold and cash,” Dhone DSP S Khadar Basha said. In the last 10 days, the district police seized Rs 2.64 crore, 2.13 kg of gold and 6.7 kg of silver ornaments.

While conducting vehicle checking at Kambalpadu check post they detected two bags filled with cash and gold.

“Two persons who were carrying the amount and gold were interrogated to show valid documents and the duo failed to produce proof,” he said. The DSP said that on not producing evidence, they seized Rs 88.22 lakh cash besides gold weighing 1.22 kg of gold worth about Rs 38 lakh.