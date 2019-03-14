Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 88 lakh, one kg gold seized in AP; two arrested

While conducting vehicle checking at Kambalpadu check post they detected two bags filled with cash and gold. 

Published: 14th March 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Dhone police seized unaccounted amount of Rs 88.22 lakh and more than 1 kg gold ornaments at the National Highway 44 near Kambalapadu check post on Wednesday during a vehicle checking.

“Two persons were taken into custody besides seizing gold and cash,” Dhone DSP S Khadar Basha said. In the last 10 days, the district police seized Rs 2.64 crore, 2.13 kg of gold and 6.7 kg of silver ornaments.

While conducting vehicle checking at Kambalpadu check post they detected two bags filled with cash and gold. 

“Two persons who were carrying the amount and gold were interrogated to show valid documents and the duo failed to produce proof,” he said. The DSP said that on not producing evidence, they seized Rs 88.22 lakh cash besides gold weighing 1.22 kg of gold worth about Rs 38 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kambalpadu check post Gold seized

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp