Stone for RTC CCS building in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director NV Surendra Babu laid the foundation stone for the Employees Thrift Credit Co-operative Society (CCS) Limited building at Bhavanipuram here on Wednesday. Surendra Babu participated in the CCS board meeting and discussed the plan of action for the employees’ welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, he suggested that the CCS set up consumer stores in the district headquarters and major cities across the State to improve its revenue sources along with maintaining deposits and allocating loan to the APSRTC employees.

During the meeting, CCS board members appealed to Surendra Babu to issue orders for constructing a function hall in Vijayawada on the lines Hyderabad for the convenience of the employees.

Responding to their plea, the RTC MD assured them of taking the proposal into consideration and directed the officials concerned to study all the possibilities for constructing a function hall in Vijayawada. CCS Vice-President and Executive Director (administration) A Koteswara Rao, employees union leaders and others also participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony.