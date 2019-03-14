Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MP, actor Raja Ravindra join YSRC

Potluri Varaprasad (PVP), who joined YSRC in the presence of party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, hailed Reddy as a leader with a vision. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders from other parties, industrialists and film personalities continue to join the YSR Congress party. Latest in the list are noted industrialist P Varaprasad, Kakinada MP Thota Narasimham, former MLA Mettu Govinda Reddy and film actor Raja Ravindra. 

Thota Narasimham said though he strived for the State and the party for five years, there was no respect for him in the TDP. 

The former minister joined the YSRC along with wife Thota Vani and others. 
Former Vijayawada mayor Rathana Bindu, minority leader Saif Khaleel, Eluru Mayor Noorjahan, along with her husband Pedababu, film actor Raja Ravindra and Nayani Suryanarayana Reddy from Srikakulam also joined the YSRC bandwagon.

