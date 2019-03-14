TDP in fix over nominee for Nellore Lok Sabha seat 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: No name has come up for the Nellore Parliamentary seat from the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP). TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has been discussing continuously with district leaders to field a strong candidate for the Nellore Parliamentary constituency.

Recently, two new faces from other political parties have come to the fore for the MP seat. The party is considering Beeda Mastan Rao and also Katamreddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Nellore Lok Sabha constituency comprises Nellore City, Nellore Rural, Kovur, Atmakur, Udayagiri, Kavali and Kandukur (Prakasam district) Assembly segments. In all these places, the ruling party has its legislators only in Udayagiri and Kovur constituencies and the rest were bagged by the YSR Congress where their candidates have chances of winning.

The ruling party is planning to field strong candidates in all these five constituencies where the Opposition is strong.

As part of the plan, the names of Adala and Narayana were suggested for Nellore City and Rural segments. Yet, they have to fill five segments with the people who can face the strong Opposition. In fact, the party is also considering Bollineni Krishnaiah as candidate for Atmakur constituency who has strong cadre in Atmakur and also in some parts of the Udayagiri constituency.

TDP basically has four legislators in Kovur, Udayagiri, Venkatagiri and also in Gudur constituencies. The ruling party confirmed seats to ministers Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for Sarvepalli constituency, Dr P Narayana for Nellore City and former minister Adala Prabhakar Reddy for Nellore Rural segments.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Kavali former legislator and CRDA member Beeda Mastan Rao is being asked to contest for LS seat. The party is also planning to invite Katamreddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who recently resigned from YSR Congress party, to join the party and ask him to contest for Nellore LS seat because he has contacts in many mandals.

Former legislator Vanteru Venugopal Reddy also supports him. “Narayana and Prabhakar Reddy are going to contest from Nellore City and Nellore Rural constituencies respectively. As these two leaders are strong and their votes will be an advantage for the LS candidate, there is no need to focus on these constituencies separately,” political analysts say.