Tension at Chandrababu Naidu’s residence as TDP man tries to kill self

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed at the residence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday with a TDP activist from Anantapur district attempting to self-immolation demanding allocation of Anantapur Urban Assembly seat to a leader from Balija community instead of sitting MLA Prabhakar Chowdary.

Raising slogans against the candidature of Chowdary and seeking ticket to Balija leader Lakshmipathi, the activist poured petrol on himself. However, the police prevented him from death.

Anticipating that tickets may announced at any time, followers of several leaders were seen congregating at the Chief Minister’s residence, raising slogan in favour of their respective leaders.

Meanwhile, in Darsi of Prakasam district, Minister Sidda Raghava Rao, whose name cleared for the Ongole Lok Sabha seat, urged the party leadership to field him from Darsi Assembly seat. The minister is planning to approach the CM once again with the demand.

Vangaveeti joins TDP

Former MLA Vangaveeti Radhakrishna joined the TDP in the presence of CM at Undavalli on Wednesday evening. Speaking on the occasion, Radhakrishna thanked the Chief Minister for giving house site pattas to the poor in Vijayawada, which “remained unaddressed for a long time”.

“While we are putting our efforts for the welfare of the common man, the YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is only aiming power. At least now, Jagan should change his attitude and act as a responsible Leader,” he said.

Won’t leave TDP

Describing the elections in the State as a fight between development and anarchy, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has accused the YSRC of indulging in criminal politics. Describing rumours surrounding him as baseless, the minister made it clear that he will not quit the TDP.

“Jagan is playing mind games. I will be with Naidu as long as he continues in politics. I will not leave the TDP and if needed I will quit politics,’’ Ganta said. Meanwhile, IT Minister Nara Lokesh ridiculed the rumours in media that Ganta was unhappy with the TDP