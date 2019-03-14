Home States Andhra Pradesh

ED letter to CBI drafted by two TDP ministers in NDA government: YSRC

Padma wondered how the CBI and ED, which were lambasted by Naidu earlier, have become dear to him today.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations of ‘quid pro quo’ agreement with Hinduja Group and Indu Group, party spokesperson Vasireddy Padma said the Enforcement Directorate’s letter to the CBI on May 31, 2017, was drafted by two TDP ministers who were part of the NDA Cabinet at that time. 

Responding to allegations that the letter from ED to the CBI was deliberately suppressed to protect Jagan, the YSRC spokesperson sought to know why the issue was not raised at that time and why no action was taken so far. 

“Today, after election notification was issued, the TDP has conspired to discredit Jagan by bringing out a letter claiming that it was hidden by the BJP to protect Jagan. Already, inquiry is underway in the cases foisted against Jagan,” she said. 

Vasireddy Padma said the nexus between TDP and former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana was exposed with the latter’s reported decision to join the TDP. She claimed that the 12 chargesheets filed by Lakshminarayana were false.  

“Was it not Lakshminarayana who claimed that CBI has no manpower when YSRC party honorary chairperson Y S Vijayalakshmi filed a petition seeking probe against Chandrababu Naidu before the High Court,” she questioned. 

The YSRC leader said the ED letter to CBI making its way to the TDP clearly shows that Enforcement Directorate has people working for Naidu. 

“Unable to face Jagan Mohan Reddy in a fair manner, Chandrababu Naidu is resorting to such underhand tactics,” she said. 

Padma wondered how the CBI and ED, which were lambasted by Naidu earlier, have become dear to him today.  “Fear of defeat and lack of proper candidates to field for the coming elections are making Chandrababu Naidu anxious,” she claimed. 

Taking exception to the claims of TDP leaders that Narendra Modi was shielding Jagan, BJP MP and national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao and MLC Somu Veerraju dismissed them as “baseless” allegations. 

“There is no need for Narendra Modi to shield anyone. Fear of defeat is making the TDP to resort to such propaganda,” Veerraju said. Pointing out at the reports of a former CBI officer joining the Telugu Desam Party, they said those who claimed to bring about a change have changed themselves. 
“Earlier, the meaning of the CBI was Chandrababu Bureau of Investigation,” GVL  alleged. 

