Home States Andhra Pradesh

'How did you get ED’s letter?' YSRC poser to AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

This election will be the last for Chandrababu Naidu who sold the individual data of people of the State to a private company.

Published: 14th March 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh​ CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh​ CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: YSRCP State general secretary C Ramachandraiah on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu disclose how he got the letter written by the Director of Enforcement Directorate to the CBI in 2017.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the Enforcement Director’s letter in 2017 to the CBI seeking inquiry against YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is part of the Chandrababu Naidu’s conspiracy against him.

Naidu got his loyalists appointed in the Enforcement Directorate with the help of former communication advisor Parakala Prabhakar. Naidu got his men posted in all departments except the judiciary, he slammed. Ramachandraiah said the people of the State were disenchanted with the misrule of Naidu-led government and are ready to vote out the TDP government. 

“This election will be the last for Chandrababu Naidu who sold the individual data of people of the State to a private company. While he was caught red-handed in the case, he is linking the issue to Telangana CM KCR,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRCP C Ramachandraiah ED

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp