'How did you get ED’s letter?' YSRC poser to AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

KADAPA: YSRCP State general secretary C Ramachandraiah on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu disclose how he got the letter written by the Director of Enforcement Directorate to the CBI in 2017.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the Enforcement Director’s letter in 2017 to the CBI seeking inquiry against YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is part of the Chandrababu Naidu’s conspiracy against him.

Naidu got his loyalists appointed in the Enforcement Directorate with the help of former communication advisor Parakala Prabhakar. Naidu got his men posted in all departments except the judiciary, he slammed. Ramachandraiah said the people of the State were disenchanted with the misrule of Naidu-led government and are ready to vote out the TDP government.

“This election will be the last for Chandrababu Naidu who sold the individual data of people of the State to a private company. While he was caught red-handed in the case, he is linking the issue to Telangana CM KCR,” he said.