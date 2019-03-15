200 detonators, Rs 50 lakh cash seized in AP's Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police seized explosives, gold ornaments worth Rs 26 lakh and Rs 50 lakh cash at various places in Guntur district on Thursday. Gurazala DSP K Srihari said that the police found 200 detonators and four gelatine sticks during vehicle checks in Karampudi police station limits. The police intercepted the vehicle that was proceeding from Macherla to Karampudi and arrested driver Venkateswarlu.

Tenali DSP M Snehita said that they seized gold ornaments worth Rs 26 lakh and Rs 50 lakh cash at Tenali on Thursday. She said that the flying squad arrested one B Harinath for carrying gold ornaments without valid documents.

The flying squad also intercepted a private vehicle that was transporting Rs 50 lakh cash at a check post in Tenali. But, the persons travelling in the vehicle, claimed that they were bank officials and were shifting cash from Guntur branch of Union Bank of India to Vellaturu branch of Union Bank of India. The police seized Rs 50 lakh cash and said that they were verifying the claims of bank employees. A police team led by Tenali One Town CI M Srinivasa Rao participated in the vehicle checks.

4,374 banners removed, walls whitewashed

Guntur: The election officials as part of implementing Model Code of Conduct (MCC) removed 4,374 banners and whitewashed walls at 1,475 locations in Guntur district. District collector and district election officer Kona Sasidhar appointed 75 MCC teams to implement the guidelines of Election Commission for smooth conduct of elections.

The collector formed 75 flying squads and 17 teams to monitor election expenditure incurred by political parties. He also formed video viewing and surveillance teams in Guntur district. Kona Sasidhar said that 51 check posts were set up in Guntur district. He said that the Election Commission launched C-Vigil App to enable people to report poll code violations. He stated that so far the people lodged 24 complaints through the app.